Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $24.94 or 0.00084260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $103.83 million and $15.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,692.50 or 0.29369766 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00502623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.15 or 1.43039785 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,340,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,563 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

