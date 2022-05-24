Morgan Stanley Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 361

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 331 ($4.17) to GBX 361 ($4.54) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 355 ($4.47) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

