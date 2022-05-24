Morgan Stanley Trims DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Target Price to GBX 7,855

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,160 ($102.68) to GBX 7,855 ($98.84) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,150.33.

Get DCC alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $74.93 on Friday. DCC has a 12 month low of $74.93 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.