Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

