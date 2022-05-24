Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. 330,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

