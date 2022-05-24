Mutual Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 1,212,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

