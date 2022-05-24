Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

