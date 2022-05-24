Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000.

GSLC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,083. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56.

