Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 39,834 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,028 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

