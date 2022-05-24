Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,330 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 13,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,391. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

