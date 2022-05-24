Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.53. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,714. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

