Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

