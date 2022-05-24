Nestree Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and approximately $678,284.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,186.66 or 0.99850317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

