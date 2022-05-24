NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $128.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.86.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $95.18. 63,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,536. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

