New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,674 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.02. 253,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,532. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.