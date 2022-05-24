New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 897 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

