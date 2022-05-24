New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF accounts for 0.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of PSL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

