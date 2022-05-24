New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $497.77. The company had a trading volume of 149,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $466.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.