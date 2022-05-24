New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 40,361 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,584,602. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

