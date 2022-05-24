New Millennium Group LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,504. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.