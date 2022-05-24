New Millennium Group LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,504. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.