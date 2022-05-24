Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
