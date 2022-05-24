NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169,810 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 6.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 191,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

