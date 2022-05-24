Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.