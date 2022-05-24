Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 4,217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $115,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $46.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,548,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,333,951. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

