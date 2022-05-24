Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372,595 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $98,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 9,999,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

