Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $41,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.47. 1,315,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

