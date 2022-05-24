Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $201,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 568.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,572,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $221,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.77. 5,272,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,034 shares of company stock worth $9,196,618 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

