Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $150,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. 19,298,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,300,508. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

