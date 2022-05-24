Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,980,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618,188. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

