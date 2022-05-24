Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,308 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.92. 4,239,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,197. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.81.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

