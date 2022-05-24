Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,299 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $16.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,231.46. The company had a trading volume of 99,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,318.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,439.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,684. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.