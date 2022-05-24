North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

NOA opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.37. The firm has a market cap of C$472.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,481,147.70. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 298,096 shares of company stock worth $4,940,565 over the last three months.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

