North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NOA opened at C$15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.37. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$431,719.20. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 298,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,565.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

