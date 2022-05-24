Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05% New York Community Bancorp 34.51% 9.80% 1.07%

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Community Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.99, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.55 $11.90 million $0.86 12.79 New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 2.54 $596.00 million $1.21 7.85

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. New York Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 branches and 333 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Hicksville, New York.

