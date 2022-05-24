NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,688 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 65,632.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 254,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.