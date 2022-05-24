NULS (NULS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.87 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $23.24 million and $19.87 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

