Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $49.92

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $47.51. Nuvei shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,984,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.