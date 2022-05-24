NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 1141295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7976495 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

