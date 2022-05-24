NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 1141295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.
NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.