NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $149,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,711,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,294,715. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.