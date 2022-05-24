NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.79.

NVDA stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $492.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

