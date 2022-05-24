NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,015. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.