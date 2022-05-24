Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

