O Dell Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,310. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

