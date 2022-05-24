O Dell Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,384. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

