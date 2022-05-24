Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 234,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

