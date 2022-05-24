Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ZEUS stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,291 shares of company stock worth $3,028,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

