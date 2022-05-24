Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of Omnicell worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

