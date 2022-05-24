One Fin Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 2.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 52,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

