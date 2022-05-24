One Fin Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,070,538 RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,000. RedBall Acquisition comprises 4.4% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 553,267 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

