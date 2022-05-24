OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $212,525 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $99,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $49,521,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

